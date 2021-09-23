Alta. massage therapist charged with sexual assault

EDMONTON -

A St. Paul massage therapist has been charged with sexual assault after two of his clients came forward to police.

Layne Whelen, 23, is facing two counts of sexual assault.

On June 4, Mounties in St. Paul received a complaint from a client of Whelen's alleging a sexual assault during a massage therapy appointment.

Police say a second client came forward with a similar allegation on June 8.

St. Paul victim services has been in touch with the victims.

Whelen has been released with conditions. He is scheduled to appear in St. Paul provincial court on Nov. 18.

Police believe there could be other victims and ask for anyone with information to come forward.