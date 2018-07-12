Strathcona County RCMP have charged a fellow officer after a nearly seven-month long investigation.

Const. Steve Burgess is accused of pointing a Taser at the head of a civilian co-worker at the RCMP detachment on December 19, 2017.

Investigators found a similar incident allegedly happened between Burgess and the same employee two years earlier.

Fraser Logan, a spokesperson for RCMP "K" Division, said an official complaint was not filed in the alleged 2015 incident.

No one was hurt in either incident.

Burgess is now charged with assault with a weapon and two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

“It’s never a good day when the RCMP do have to lay charges against one of their own members. It’s not something that happens that often and it’s not something that anyone enjoys,” Logan said.

Burgess’ first court appearance is August 15, 2018 at the Strathcona County Provincial Court.

He has been suspended with pay shortly after the 2017 incident, pending the outcome of the court proceedings and code of conduct investigation.