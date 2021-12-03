Alta. post office struggling to stay open following Canada Post vaccine mandate: mayor

The mayor of a town northeast of Edmonton says its Canada Post is barely able to stay open after the Crown corporation mandated COVID-19 vaccinations for employees.

Lamont's post office was closed Monday without warning because of staffing issues.

Mayor Kirk Perrin told CTV News Edmonton it was able to open for the rest of the week, but not with its regular employees.

"For those people who rely on medications or regular shipments via parcels with Canada Post…it's really acute, as they may not drive. Also it's that time of the year they're looking to connect with friends and family," he said, noting seniors have been affected the most.

Perrin says he's heard of other communities facing the same issue.

Canada Post acknowledged "there may be a few isolated cases where a post office may see reduced hours or temporarily close due to staffing issues," but said it wasn't otherwise anticipating any major service disruptions.

The corporation and other federally regulated agencies followed the federal government's suit in the late summer in making COVID-19 vaccines mandatory across the federal public service. Canada Post's policy came into effect on Nov. 27.

"[It] applies to all employees – those working in a Canada Post facility and those working remotely. Any employee who is not currently in compliance with the policy has been placed on leave without pay. Our Mandatory Vaccination Practice is the latest step in our ongoing commitment to keep our people, and the communities we serve, safe," a statement from Canada Post read.

It is not releasing how many of its employees are complying with the rules, except that it is "the vast majority."

There are more than 6,000 Canada Posts across the country.

Lamont, a town of about 2,000, is some 60 kilometres outside of Edmonton.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Nahreman Issa