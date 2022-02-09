Alta. premier apologizes for comparing treatment of unvaccinated people to that of HIV/AIDS patients

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has ceded to criticism that he was unfair in comparing the stigmatization of people who aren't vaccinated against COVID-19 with the discrimination of people with HIV/AIDS during the 1980s.

"In my new conference yesterday I made an inappropriate analogy to the stigmatization of people with AIDS," read a statement the premier published to social media Wednesday morning, about 14 hours after he made the inflammatory comments.

"I was wrong to do so and apologize without reservation."

On Tuesday, Kenney announced Alberta's plan to reopen and drop most COVID-19 public health measures, including its version of a vaccine passport and mask mandates.

While taking media questions, the premier said he was "deeply" concerned by those who've said they would not eat at restaurants where it was possible they could be dining alongside someone who was not vaccinated.

“To stigmatize people in that way, it kind of reminds me of the attitudes that circulated in North America in the mid-1980s about people with HIV/AIDS. This notion that they had to be kind of distanced for health reasons…this is a terribly divisive attitude," he commented.

Members of the Official Opposition NDP were quick to reference Kenney's work to overturn a law granting hospital visitation rights to same-sex couples.

"That was a disgusting and despicable comment from a premier we know campaigned to keep the loved ones of AIDS patients in California from being able to be with them when they were dying,” said NDP health critic David Shepherd.

Cabinet minister and Edmonton Centre MP Randy Boissonnault called Kenney’s remarks "categorically false."

“People living with HIV were forced out of their homes, were refused medical treatment, were fired from their jobs, and were discriminated against, and this was going on for decades," he said Wednesday morning, commenting while on his way to a Liberal caucus meeting on Parliament Hill.

“I wouldn't have been able to go see my partner on his deathbed if he had AIDS, based on what the premier did and what he was campaigning for in California successfully at the time. He has apologized for that, and I'll give him that much, but he needs to apologize for this completely false comparison between anti-vaxxers and people living with HIV.”

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Kerry McAthey and CTVNews.ca