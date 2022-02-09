Alta. premier apologizes for comparing treatment of unvaccinated people to that of HIV/AIDS patients
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has ceded to criticism that he was unfair in comparing the stigmatization of people who aren't vaccinated against COVID-19 with the discrimination of people with HIV/AIDS during the 1980s.
"In my new conference yesterday I made an inappropriate analogy to the stigmatization of people with AIDS," read a statement the premier published to social media Wednesday morning, about 14 hours after he made the inflammatory comments.
"I was wrong to do so and apologize without reservation."
On Tuesday, Kenney announced Alberta's plan to reopen and drop most COVID-19 public health measures, including its version of a vaccine passport and mask mandates.
While taking media questions, the premier said he was "deeply" concerned by those who've said they would not eat at restaurants where it was possible they could be dining alongside someone who was not vaccinated.
“To stigmatize people in that way, it kind of reminds me of the attitudes that circulated in North America in the mid-1980s about people with HIV/AIDS. This notion that they had to be kind of distanced for health reasons…this is a terribly divisive attitude," he commented.
Members of the Official Opposition NDP were quick to reference Kenney's work to overturn a law granting hospital visitation rights to same-sex couples.
"That was a disgusting and despicable comment from a premier we know campaigned to keep the loved ones of AIDS patients in California from being able to be with them when they were dying,” said NDP health critic David Shepherd.
Cabinet minister and Edmonton Centre MP Randy Boissonnault called Kenney’s remarks "categorically false."
“People living with HIV were forced out of their homes, were refused medical treatment, were fired from their jobs, and were discriminated against, and this was going on for decades," he said Wednesday morning, commenting while on his way to a Liberal caucus meeting on Parliament Hill.
“I wouldn't have been able to go see my partner on his deathbed if he had AIDS, based on what the premier did and what he was campaigning for in California successfully at the time. He has apologized for that, and I'll give him that much, but he needs to apologize for this completely false comparison between anti-vaxxers and people living with HIV.”
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Kerry McAthey and CTVNews.ca
WEATHER
'That's not how pandemics work': Experts urge caution as provinces move to ease public health restrictions
While some provinces are planning to remove public health restrictions and proof of vaccination requirements in the coming days, experts say the move may be 'a bit rushed' as the country is not yet out of the Omicron wave.
Police facing 'determined and volatile' crowd in Ottawa as they await more resources
Police continue to issue tickets and make arrests in Ottawa as the trucker convoy protest drags into its second week, stretching resources to the limit.
Pandemic border protests strand cattle and car parts, snarling Canada-U.S. trade
Protests in Canada against vaccine mandates have disrupted two key U.S. border crossings, and are snarling hundreds of millions of dollars daily of trade, ranging from cattle to car parts.
Alberta's vaccine passport gone, but border protesters plan to stay for long haul
Alberta's vaccine passport is gone but protesters are promising to hunker down for the long term on the highway leading to the province's main U.S. border crossing.
Inspired by Canadian protests, French 'freedom convoy' gets underway
Protesters gathered in southern France on Wednesday for what they say will be a 'freedom convoy' that will converge on Paris and Brussels to demand an end to COVID-19 restrictions, inspired by protesters who have blocked a Canadian border crossing.
BREAKING | Free rapid COVID-19 tests now available in Ontario pharmacies and grocery stores
Ontario residents can now pick up a free box of rapid COVID-19 tests at select grocery stores and pharmacies across the province.
Despite COVID-19, census shows population grew at fastest rate in G7, topping 36.9M
Statistics Canada says the national population almost hit 37 million last year as it grew at the fastest rate among G7 nations.
3-year-old Barrie, Ont., girl found safe
An Amber Alert has ended for a missing three-year-old Barrie girl after she was found safe, according to police.
Here's what Canada did while you were sleeping on day 5 of Beijing Olympics
Here's a look at some of the 2022 Winter Games events you may have missed overnight on day 5 in Beijing.
Alberta's plan to remove COVID-19-related restrictions: What you need to know
Alberta has introduced a three-phased approach to the lifting of pandemic-related restrictions, but which restrictions are being removed and when? Here's the breakdown.
WEATHER
Sask. premier says businesses wanting their own proof of COVID-19 vaccination rules should 'consult their lawyer'
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is telling businesses what want to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination once the provincial mandate expires vaccination to lawyer up.
Sask. epidemiologist sees 'no inherent value' in removal of COVID-19 mandates
Epidemiologist Nazeem Muhajarine says the announcement of an end to Saskatchewan's COVID-19 health measures is premature.
Vaccine mandate 'not an issue at all,' CEO of Canada's largest trucking company says
Canada's largest trucking company is virtually untouched by the vaccine mandate for truckers crossing the U.S.-Canada border, says TFI International Inc. chairman and CEO Alain Bedard.
Sask. to remove proof of vaccination policy Monday, masking rules expiring at the end of the month
The Government of Saskatchewan announced plans to remove its COVID-19 proof of vaccination and masking policies over the course of the next month.
Sask. premier says businesses wanting their own proof of COVID-19 vaccination rules should 'consult their lawyer'
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is telling businesses what want to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination once the provincial mandate expires vaccination to lawyer up.
Masking to become optional in Sask. schools when public health orders expire
Indoor masking will become optional in Saskatchewan schools once the current public health orders expire at the end of February.
'Remarkable turnaround': Census figures show the Maritimes are growing rapidly
Statistics Canada says that in the past five years, the three Maritime provinces have largely succeeded in reversing a decades-long decline in population, thanks in part to a steady influx of Canadians from other provinces -- particularly Ontario and Alberta.
Another weather system prompts more power outages, school closures and collisions
Another weather system is bringing heavy rain, wind and snow to the Maritimes, resulting in more power outages, school closures and collisions Tuesday.
P.E.I. implementing 'hopeful' three-step plan to lift COVID-19 restrictions
Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King says the province will be implementing a three-step plan to loosen COVID-19 restrictions in phases, with hopes to have most restrictions lifted around the beginning of April.
BREAKING | Free rapid COVID-19 tests now available in Ontario pharmacies and grocery stores
Ontario residents can now pick up a free box of rapid COVID-19 tests at select grocery stores and pharmacies across the province.
Ontario reports total of 2,059 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 449 in ICU
Ontario health officials reported another drop in the number of people with COVID-19 in hospital and intensive care units across Ontario on Wednesday.
Brampton mayor calls for faster reopening as some provinces unveil aggressive plans to lift public health restrictions
Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown is calling on the Ford government to speed up its reopening plans in the wake of several western provinces unveiling aggressive timetables for the lifting of public health measures.
Boy, 16, still in critical condition after school stabbing; Three teens arrested
Police say three young people have been arrested after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed near a Pointe-Claire high school and sent to hospital in critical condition. A second teen, age 15, also ended up hospital with stab wounds.
Here is a breakdown of what's reopening in Quebec
As expected, provinces are beginning to announce their plans to lift public health restrictions as the Omicron wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is subsiding after peaking in early January.
Quebec reports decrease of 32 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 31 new deaths
Quebec is reporting another drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations Wednesday after 210 people were discharged and 178 more people were admitted, resulting in an overall decrease of 32 people in hospital.
What to expect from the convoy protest occupation today
A few trucks could be seen parked at a government complex parking lot near Carleton University, which a city councillor said had been granted by police as an overflow area for protesters.
Despite COVID-19, census shows population grew at fastest rate in G7, topping 36.9M
Statistics Canada says the national population almost hit 37 million last year as it grew at the fastest rate among G7 nations.
About 100 convoy trucks in downtown Ottawa have children living inside: police
Ottawa police say about a quarter of vehicles parked in downtown Ottawa as part of the trucker protests have children living in them, and authorities are worried for their safety.
BREAKING | Free rapid COVID-19 tests now available in Ontario pharmacies and grocery stores
Ontario residents can now pick up a free box of rapid COVID-19 tests at select grocery stores and pharmacies across the province.
Ontario reports total of 2,059 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 449 in ICU
Ontario health officials reported another drop in the number of people with COVID-19 in hospital and intensive care units across Ontario on Wednesday.
Toronto man defrauded more than $90K from Guelph bank: police
Guelph police have charged a Toronto man for defrauding more than $90,000 from a Guelph bank branch in 2020.
BREAKING | Sudbury police charge Sault man in fatal hit-and-run
A Sault Ste. Marie man has been charged in connection with the fatal hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian in Sudbury on Feb. 1.
BREAKING | OPP investigating workplace accident at northern mine
Ontario Provincial Police say an investigation into a workplace accident at a mine site in Taylor Township is underway.
Iditarod musher defends sled dogs as moose attacks and injures 4 of them
A large bull moose spent more than an hour stomping on the sled dog team of a rookie Iditarod musher in the wilds of Alaska last week -- and the attack didn't end even after Bridgett Watkins emptied her gun into the animal.
Manitoba health officials to give COVID-19, vaccine update
Health officials with the Manitoba government will be providing a COVID-19 and vaccine update on Wednesday.
How COVID-19 could be contributing to more diabetes diagnoses
Adults living with diabetes have a higher risk for a severe COVID-19 infection, and as more is being learned about the virus, there might be another relationship between the two, as emerging evidence shows that the virus may be leading to more diabetes diagnoses.
Anti-mask protest planned at CF Polo Park this weekend
As an ongoing protest continues to take over some downtown Winnipeg streets, CTV News Winnipeg has learned of another potential protest planned for this Saturday at CF Polo Park at noon.
BREAKING | Deadliest year in B.C.'s opioid crisis: Death toll 26% higher in 2021 than previous record
It was clear by the end of October that 2021 would be the deadliest year on record in British Columbia's opioid crisis, but on Wednesday, officials revealed just how many more lives were lost than in previous years.
BREAKING | B.C. man charged with sex assault of minor arrested in Ontario, daughters' wellbeing confirmed: RCMP
A man who disappeared with his two daughters after being charged with sexual offences has been located in Ontario, Mounties in British Columbia confirm.
DEVELOPING | RCMP investigate apparent shooting in Surrey
A major intersection in Surrey was behind police tape Wednesday morning after a suspected shooting that appears to have injured at least one person.
NEW | IIO investigating man's death in Victoria
Victoria police officers were called to a report of a man in distress at a residence in the 1900-block of Fort Street at approximately 1:25 p.m. Sunday.
'Once in a millennium': Record-breaking rogue wave measured off Vancouver Island
A massive ocean wave that was tracked off the west coast of Vancouver Island in 2020 is now considered the most extreme rogue wave ever recorded, according to scientists at the University of Victoria.
No new COVID-19 deaths as B.C. surpasses 50% booster mark
No deaths related to COVID-19 were recorded in British Columbia over the past 24 hours, according to a statement from the Ministry of Health.