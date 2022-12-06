Alta. premier, health minister to address children's medication shortage Tuesday

The Alberta government is set to make an "important announcement" Tuesday morning addressing the shortage of children's medication, according to a press notice.

No other details were provided about the 9 a.m. news conference with Premier Danielle Smith and Health Minister Jason Copping at a drug store in downtown Edmonton.

The CEO of the Alberta Pharmacists' Association is also scheduled to be there.

Drug shortages in Canada dating back to last spring have been exacerbated in recent months by soaring demand amid surges of flu, RSV and COVID-19 cases, as well as lingering pandemic supply chain snags, The Canadian Press has reported.

On Tuesday, a House of Commons health committee criticized Health Canada officials for not handling the situation more quickly or effectively.

Fort McMurray-Cold Lake MP Laila Goodridge told the committee she had not seen pediatric pain medication on store shelves in her community since May.

As many as 800 drugs – including 23 that are considered critical – are currently in short supply in Canada, Linsey Hollett, the director of health product compliance for Health Canada, told the committee.

