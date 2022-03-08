Alta. RCMP constable charged in head-on crash

A northern Alberta Mountie faces a criminal charge related to a crash that happened while she was on duty.

Cold Lake RCMP say Const. Victoria Forbes was responding to a call on Aug. 21, 2021, when she crashed head-on with a civilian vehicle near the First Nation of the same name.

Both she and the adult man driving the van sustained serious injuries.

Forges was charged with dangerous operation causing bodily harm after an investigation by RCMP.

Alberta RCMP were put in charge of conducting an investigation because the director of law enforcement deemed it "out of scope" for the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team, which investigates police conduct causing serious harm or death.

Forbes is due in court on March 23.

The officer, who has just one year of service with the RCMP, has been on administrative duties since returning to work and will remain on administrative duties until the matter is resolved in court and her duty status can be reviewed.