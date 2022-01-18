Alta. restaurant ordered to close for accepting dog pictures instead of proof of vaccination

A Red Deer, Alta., restaurant was ordered to close after an investigation found staff were not asking for proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test and instead accepting dog photos from customers to dine inside, Alberta Health Services said.

In an order written to The Granary's owners, Patrick Malkin and Rachael Willie, AHS said it received complaints that restaurant staff had allowed customers to dine in after they showed a picture of a dog and ID.

Then, on Jan. 11, AHS said two test shoppers at separate times were able to enter The Granary after they showed a picture of a dog instead of their QR codes.

"In both instances, facility staff used a tablet to make it appear as if they were scanning a QR code when in fact the staff member was presented with a photograph of a dog," the AHS order reads. "The staff member then proceeded to ask the test shopper for personal identification and offered dine in services."

The order asked the owners to close the restaurant, submit a written commitment to Alberta's Restrictions Exemption Program, and train staff to ask for proof of vaccination or a negative test.

On Friday, the restaurant said on Facebook it would take the weekend to "retrain and regroup."

The restaurant isn't allowed to reopen until after a hearing with AHS where the owners must demonstrate understanding of the health restrictions program.

As part of the Restrictions Exemption Program, businesses such as restaurants and bars must ask Albertans 12 and older to show proof of vaccination, a negative test taken within 72 hours or a medical exemption.