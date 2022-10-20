Alta. school teacher accused of sexual assault, interference of minor

A central Alberta teacher has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.

The offences 42-year-old Tyler Kanten is accused of committing did not occur at Caroline School where he works, Mounties said Thursday. Nor did the offences involve a student of the school.

Rocky Mountain RCMP say they opened an investigation after recently receiving a report of a sexual assault of a minor.

Kanten was charged on Oct. 13.

He was released with conditions and given a court date of Nov. 2 in Rocky Mountain House.

Caroline, a town of about 500, is located 230 kilometres southwest of Edmonton near Rocky Mountain House.