EDMONTON -- A brother-sister duo from Boyle, Alta. is splitting a $1-million lottery win after the LOTTO 6/49 ticket they bought together hit all the right numbers.

David and Betty Holst purchased the winning ticket at a Petro Canada in Athabasca, Alta. the morning of the draw on Nov. 4.

Betty found out about their win the next day when she scanned their ticket with her phone.

“I thought somebody was playing a joke,” she said.

“I thought it was April Fool’s – but it wasn’t April!” said David.

The pair took turns scanning the ticket to make sure the win was real, before calling it in.

“We were kind of in denial," said David. "I didn’t tell a soul and just went to work like any other day.”

The siblings are still trying to decide how they'll spend the money.

“I’m going to save quite a bit, and eventually I want to travel once it’s safe,” Betty said.

They added that they may also go in on a retirement home together. One in a "warmer climate," once life returns to normal.