Alta. student delegate asks for better education, sustainable schools at COP28

At 16 years old, Shelby Hartman has already observed her favourite natural environments affected by the earth's rising temperature.

"Smoke, heat waves, dramatic changes in temperature, late snowfalls, and early snow melts," the Alberta teen listed during a speech at the UN Climate Change Conference COP28 in Dubai at the beginning of December.

"These events have dramatically affected my ability to explore what the Canadian wilderness has to offer and are all due to climate change."

The Bev Facey Community High Grade 11 student in Sherwood Park was one of a few dozen youths selected from around the world to participate in the conference.

During their presentations over four days, Hartman and her peers called for better climate change education, sustainable school technology and energy sources, more extra-curricular options related to climate change and the environment, and for an education component to be added to the climate action plans of the Paris Agreement signatories.

"Information about climate change within the curriculum is outdated. Some of our resources and statistics surrounding climate change are from before I was born. Climate learning needs to become comprehensive, interesting and accessible for all," she told one COP28 audience.

Shelby Hartman talks to CTV News Edmonton after her trip to Dubai for COP28. (CTV News Edmonton)

During an interview back in Alberta on Thursday, Hartman described the experience as unbelievable.

"There was PhD students doing their papers and they would come talk to us about what we're doing, which was absolutely crazy to me. And there was all these high-level climate delegates. So crazy," she recalled.

Not only did Hartman share a room with them, she shared her ideas – or tried to – with a few.

"Some of them really wanted to talk to us," Hartman said.

"Other people, I'd start talking to them and I'd say the words, 'I'm a child,' and they just look at me and scoff and walk away."

Yet she believes it is "necessary" for young voices and future decision-makers to be included in the conversation.

"If you can't listen to us and you're making decisions for us, it seems really hypocritical to be like, 'This is what they want. I haven't talked to them, I haven't asked them, but I'm going to say this is what they want.'"

Hartman returned from Dubai with new knowledge about climate change, pleased to have seen firsthand how the conference works and given an opportunity to explore a different culture, and – most importantly – hopeful about the future.

"It was very enlightening to me to think about how all these different countries have very similar issues, even though they're very different. Some of their issues are different, but they all have the same root cause," she told CTV News Edmonton.

"Everyone, despite the fact that this is such a complex issue and everyone has different experiences with it, we all kind of have the same end goal that we all want our world to be healthy and like a safe place for everyone."