Alta. woman, Sask. man killed in crash likely involving drugs or alcohol: RCMP

An SUV driver ran a stop sign before a double fatal collision northeast of Edmonton early Tuesday morning, RCMP believe.

Although Mounties are still investigating, they say their early findings suggest the SUV driver was travelling at "a high rate of speed" on Range Road 130, drove through a stop sign, and struck a sedan travelling east on Highway 28 around 12:45 a.m. in Smoky Lake County.

The sedan driver, a 39-year-old woman from Cold Lake, Alta., died at the scene. Her passenger, a 36-year-old man from Meadow Lake, Sask., died after being flown by STARS to hospital.

The SUV driver, who was not identified by police in a news release later Tuesday morning, was hospitalized with serious life-threatening injuries.

They are suspected of having been under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Two other passengers from the SUV were also hurt to varying degrees, RCMP said.