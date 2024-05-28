EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Alta. woman, Sask. man killed in crash likely involving drugs or alcohol: RCMP

    RCMP generic
    Share

    An SUV driver ran a stop sign before a double fatal collision northeast of Edmonton early Tuesday morning, RCMP believe.

    Although Mounties are still investigating, they say their early findings suggest the SUV driver was travelling at "a high rate of speed" on Range Road 130, drove through a stop sign, and struck a sedan travelling east on Highway 28 around 12:45 a.m. in Smoky Lake County.

    The sedan driver, a 39-year-old woman from Cold Lake, Alta., died at the scene. Her passenger, a 36-year-old man from Meadow Lake, Sask., died after being flown by STARS to hospital.

    The SUV driver, who was not identified by police in a news release later Tuesday morning, was hospitalized with serious life-threatening injuries.

    They are suspected of having been under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

    Two other passengers from the SUV were also hurt to varying degrees, RCMP said. 

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News