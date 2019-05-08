Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Altercation that left 21-year-old dead ruled homicide
On May 7, Baljit Singh was found critically injured in a parking lot near 122 Street and Whitemud Drive. He died on scene.
Published Wednesday, May 8, 2019 4:39PM MDT
Police are investigating the death of a 21-year-old man in south Edmonton as a homicide.
An autopsy on Wednesday confirmed Baljit Singh died from a stab wound.
He was found lying on the ground in critical condition on May 7. Police were told his injuries occurred in an altercation with a group of other people.
He died on scene.
Homicide detectives are asking those with information to contact Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.