Police are investigating the death of a 21-year-old man in south Edmonton as a homicide.

An autopsy on Wednesday confirmed Baljit Singh died from a stab wound.

He was found lying on the ground in critical condition on May 7. Police were told his injuries occurred in an altercation with a group of other people.

He died on scene.

Homicide detectives are asking those with information to contact Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.