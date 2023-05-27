AMA holds first-ever career fair in Edmonton

The Alberta Motor Association is inviting Edmontonians to consider a car-related career.

On Saturday, for the first time in AMA's 100-year history, the association held a career fair.

Booths from different departments were set up outside the south Edmonton AMA location, with experts on site answering questions about available jobs.

Jamie Faulkner, AMA recruitment supervisor, said the organization has participated in other hiring fairs but this weekend was the first time it's ever hosted its own.

"This is just a phenomenal opportunity to get out, to see people, to shake hands, learn about their experiences, learn about where they want to go in their career and see if we can offer that for them," Faulkner said.

Visitors Anna White and Josephine Weede were both exploring new career options at Saturday's event and said the fair's outdoor format was a winner.

"A lot of people I think are coming here because they really need more work or they need a better job, so if we have something [like] more of a festival kind of thing, it keeps everybody happy," White said.

"I think it's kind of refreshing, as opposed to being behind my computer and just applying," Weede said. "It's more interactive and I feel like I get to leave feeling more fulfilled."

The association said it has more than 100 positions open in Alberta across departments, with more available in Edmonton.

More information on available jobs can be found on the AMA website.