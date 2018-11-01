With a few centimetres of snow on tap for Edmonton, and winter approaching, the Alberta Motor Association is warning drivers about Winter driving “amnesia”.

“Winter driving amnesia is when people basically forget the habits of winter driving and they don’t adjust to conditions. “ says Ron Wilson with AMA’s driver education department. “They still think they’re driving in nice weather and they don’t adjust to the other seasonal issues.”

Wilson says the first few snowfalls always catch some drivers off guard, no matter where they live. “There’s a number of collisions and a lot of them are just due to people not adjusting to the conditions.” he says.

The AMA recommends giving yourself extra time to get to your destination, don’t follow too close, reduce speed and make sure your vehicle is completely clear of snow and ice.

“You have to be able to have others see your lights and your windows so yes you could be charged for not clearing the snow off your window or off your hood or off the box of your truck or whatever you’re driving.” Wilson says.

The fine for not clearing the snow and ice off your vehicle is $155, and the same fine would be issued for an obscured licence plate. Neither fine includes a loss of demerits.

And if you haven’t done it already, the AMA suggests getting your vehicle ready for the season too. That means getting rid of summer washer fluid, installing snow tires and making sure tires are properly inflated, and having good wiper blades.

“Those are very basic things but you should be doing it.”