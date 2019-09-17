

CTV News Edmonton





The Alberta Motor Association is reminding motorists to share space on the roads.

Amn AMA survey found 63 per cent of drivers "often" or "always" witness other vehicles following too closely, according to an AMA release.

"Following too closely is the leading driver error in collisions resulting in injuries or fatalities but many drivers don't recognize that they're doing it," said Jeff Kasbrick with AMA.

AMA says distraction, speeding and impatience are among the reasons drivers tailgate.

"When you consider that it takes about a second to react to any changes in traffic, then additional time to brake, you can see how having this buffer zone can reduce your risk of a collision," said Ryan Lemont with AMA Driver Education.