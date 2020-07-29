EDMONTON -- Whether Alberta doctors have confidence in Health Minister Tyler Shandro will be revealed Wednesday morning.

Alberta Medical Association members had until 11 p.m. Tuesday to vote in the referendum.

According to the AMA, if the membership has confidence Shandro, the association will continue to negotiate with him on a new physician agreement.

If the consensus shows the members do not have confidence in him, the AMA will ask Premier Jason Kenney for his "personal attention to this pressing issue."

The decision to hold a confidence vote was made at an emergency meeting on July 18, after what the AMA described as "months of anxiety in the toxic environment that the Minister’s actions have created."

Last November, the United Conservative government asked doctors for feedback on 11 proposed changes, some of which were tentatively set to take effect in February.

Some changes were pulled back at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the government has maintained health care costs need to be reduced.

In the months since, the AMA says it has made several proposals to Shandro and his ministry – but none, the government says, which have helped it achieve cost savings.

After publishing its latest offer in the newspaper to get the minister's attention, the AMA turned to its membership to help decide the next steps.

Kenney has said he would not remove Shandro from the portfolio if the confidence vote failed, saying he was elected by Albertans not an interest group.