Amateur sports' Zittlau and wife identified by community as victims of fatal crash
Rob Zittlau, known in the local amateur sports community through his video production company, and his wife Grace were identified by community as two people killed in an Oct. 11, 2020, crash near Legal, Alta.
EDMONTON -- Two people killed in a crash north of Edmonton Thanksgiving weekend have been identified as Rob and Grace Zittlau, well known figures in the local amateur sports community.
RCMP say the collision happened on Oct. 11 sometime before 5 p.m. at the intersection of Highways 651 and 803, east of Legal.
Despite help from witnesses, two adults in a southbound car on Highway 803 died on scene, while two children from that vehicle were taken to hospital. The current condition of the six-year-old girl and four-year-old boy is unknown.
A driver and passenger in the eastbound SUV on Highway 651 sustained what police called non-life threatening injuries.
The Zittlaus were identified as the victims by friends, family and organizations Rob worked with through his video production company, ICU Video Productions.
Rob started the company in 1989 to provide local teams with professional-quality game footage.
He also worked as an editor with CFRN and CTV National News.
Many have expressed their gratitude for his mentorship and thoughtfulness.
Mounties continue to investigate the crash. .
The crash was one of 207 throughout the entire province over the holiday weekend.
Police say a total of five people were killed.
RCMP handed out more than 1,900 speeding tickets, 96 impaired driving charges and 71 distracted driving charges.