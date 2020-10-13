EDMONTON -- Two people killed in a crash north of Edmonton Thanksgiving weekend have been identified as Rob and Grace Zittlau, well known figures in the local amateur sports community. 

RCMP say the collision happened on Oct. 11 sometime before 5 p.m. at the intersection of Highways 651 and 803, east of Legal.

Despite help from witnesses, two adults in a southbound car on Highway 803 died on scene, while two children from that vehicle were taken to hospital. The current condition of the six-year-old girl and four-year-old boy is unknown.

A driver and passenger in the eastbound SUV on Highway 651 sustained what police called non-life threatening injuries.

The Zittlaus were identified as the victims by friends, family and organizations Rob worked with through his video production company, ICU Video Productions. 

Rob started the company in 1989 to provide local teams with professional-quality game footage. 

We are incredibly saddened to hear about the passing of Rob and Grace Zittlau. Our thoughts and sympathies are with the entire Zittlau family.

Posted by University of Alberta Golden Bears and Pandas on Tuesday, October 13, 2020

Rest In Peace

Posted by Edmonton Wildcats Football Club on Tuesday, October 13, 2020

He also worked as an editor with CFRN and CTV National News. 

Many have expressed their gratitude for his mentorship and thoughtfulness.

Mounties continue to investigate the crash. .

The crash was one of 207 throughout the entire province over the holiday weekend.

Police say a total of five people were killed.

RCMP handed out more than 1,900 speeding tickets, 96 impaired driving charges and 71 distracted driving charges.