EDMONTON -- BREAKING: The Amber Alert issued for a 14-month-old boy who police said was abducted by his father has been cancelled.

Alberta Emergency Alert issued the update at 4:50 p.m. Friday.

Police have not yet provided details but said they'd issue an update at 5:30 p.m. at the Hinton RCMP detachment.

More to come...

Original story: The vehicle of the man who RCMP say abducted his son in the Hinton, Alta., area early Friday morning was found outside his home in the afternoon.

An Amber Alert was issued at approximately 2:30 a.m. after Cody Armstrong, 41, abducted his 14-month-old son, Waylon Armstrong, at a home in the area, RCMP said.

Police said Cody Armstrong left the house with a rifle.

"Yesterday, mom and Waylon went to the father's home and while there, an altercation took place," RCMP Cpl. Deanna Fontaine told CTV News Edmonton. "Cody left the home with Waylon as well as a long-barreled rifle."

Armstrong left the home in a 2002 green GMC Sierra with Alberta licence plate BSF 3524, police said. That vehicle was found outside Armstrong's home in the afternoon, but police do not know if the two are inside the home.

RCMP said there will be a heavy police presence in Hinton and is asking residents not to post about it on social media.

The child has blond hair, brown eyes and is wearing a onesie with a moose on it. His father is 5'9", 170 pounds and has blond hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a grey shirt with grey Stanfield long johns.

Police said Armstrong doesn't have an extensive criminal record.

"I wouldn't say he is known to police. There have been some occurrences in the past; however, not to that extent," Fontaine said.

Fontaine also said the boy's parents had an "on-again, off-again relationship."

Do not approach the man or vehicle if you locate them, RCMP said, and call police immediately at 780-865-5544 or call 911.