EDMONTON -- An Amber Alert is in place for northwest and central Alberta after a 14-month-old boy was abducted near Hinton, Alta., RCMP said.

Police said Waylon Armstrong was abducted by his father, Cody Armstrong, 41, at approximately 2:30 a.m. from his home in Brule. They have also confirmed that Cody Armstrong left the house with a rifle.

We can confirm that Cody Armstrong was in possession of a long barrel rifle when he left the home in Brule. Waylon Armstrong & his mother were at Cody’s home when an altercation took place & Cody left the home with Waylon. Cody is armed and dangerous and should not be approached. https://t.co/dnBHs4K2ZY — RCMP Alberta (@RCMPAlberta) December 20, 2019

The child has blonde hair, brown eyes and is wearing a onesie with a moose on it. His father is 5'9", 170 pounds and has blonde hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a grey shirt with grey Stanfield long johns.

Armstrong left the home in a 2002 green GMC Sierra with Alberta licence plate BSF 3524, police said.

Do not approach the man or vehicle if you locate them, RCMP said, and call police immediately at 780-865-5544 or call 911.