    • Amber Alert issued for Edmonton and area after woman abducted on city's north side

    An Amber Alert was issued for Cindy Tin, 40, after police say she was abducted in north Edmonton on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. (@AB_EmergAlert/X) An Amber Alert was issued for Cindy Tin, 40, after police say she was abducted in north Edmonton on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. (@AB_EmergAlert/X)

    Edmonton police issued an Amber Alert at 8:28 p.m. on Thursday after a 40-year-old woman was abducted in a stolen vehicle on the north side of the city an hour before.

    Police say Cindy Tin was abducted at 7:25 p.m. in the area of 118 Avenue and 91 Street in a white 2013 Toyota Sienna mini-van bearing Alberta licence plate CCM6068.

    Tin is blind and non-verbal with short black hair. She was wearing a blue sleeveless shirt and black pants.

    Cindy Tin was abducted at 7:25 p.m. in the area of 118 Avenue and 91 Street. (Sean McClune/CTV News Edmonton)

    The van was last seen travelling west bound on 118 Avenue.

    The alert has been issued for the City of Edmonton and surrounding areas.

    Police advise people not to approach the driver and to call 9-1-1 with any information.

