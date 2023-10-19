Amber Alert issued for Edmonton and area after woman abducted on city's north side

Edmonton police issued an Amber Alert at 8:28 p.m. on Thursday after a 40-year-old woman was abducted in a stolen vehicle on the north side of the city an hour before.

Police say Cindy Tin was abducted at 7:25 p.m. in the area of 118 Avenue and 91 Street in a white 2013 Toyota Sienna mini-van bearing Alberta licence plate CCM6068.

Tin is blind and non-verbal with short black hair. She was wearing a blue sleeveless shirt and black pants.

The van was last seen travelling west bound on 118 Avenue.

The alert has been issued for the City of Edmonton and surrounding areas.

Police advise people not to approach the driver and to call 9-1-1 with any information.