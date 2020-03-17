EDMONTON -- Questions are growing about how the COVID-19 pandemic will affect Edmonton’s homeless community.

Advocates are appealing to governments to establish safe spaces for homeless people to self-isolate, in accordance with instructions from public health authorities to contain the spread of the virus.

“There have been closures, recommended and issued, that greatly affect people experiencing poverty and homelessness,” reads a statement from the Bissell Centre.

The centre says it’s had to suspend all volunteer activities and group programming and has also closed its daycare centre.

“We want to assure our supporters, staff and community members that we are doing everything in our power, organizationally, to be on top of the changes.”

It says it’s working with other social service providers and governments to address the situation.

“No one has all the answers but following the guidelines and working together has become apparent when making decisions that could affect many people.”

There are more than 1,600 people dealing with homelessness in Edmonton, according to the most recent data.

‘VULNERABLE TO SEVERE OUTCOMES’

Yesterday, the province’s chief medical officer acknowledged the danger COVID-19 presents to the city’s homeless and says the province is preparing safety measures for shelters.

“We know that many people who are in that circumstance also have medical conditions that would make them vulnerable to severe outcomes,” Dr. Deena Hinshaw told reporters.

“We have been working with community and social services and other agencies to put some health guidelines in place that should be released in the coming days to help shelters further prepare."

Also on Monday, Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson said city-run facilities since closed due to COVID-19 could be used to give the homeless community safe spaces to isolate. He also called on the province to seek other solutions to prevent the virus from spreading.

“I think this will be a test of what we’re capable of as a community and a province,” Iveson told reporters Monday.

“We don’t have anything specific to announce today, other than our continued commitment to work on that issues with the agencies on the frontlines.”

‘AN ACUTE AND URGENT NEED’

With more cities suspecting community transmission of the novel coronavirus, the Canadian Alliance to End Homelessness has put out an urgent call for more emergency shelter beds to protect Canada's vulnerable homeless population.

People who sleep in shelters or hunker down outside already have a lower life expectancy, and often have underlying health conditions that put them at greater risk if they develop COVID-19, president Tim Richter said.

And they are often gathered together in large numbers in shelters. The fact that many can't follow public health advice to protect themselves or limit the spread of the virus makes for an even more dangerous situation.

"There's already an acute and urgent need," Richter said. "This just makes things exponentially more urgent."

The alliance estimates as many as 35,000 people are homeless on any given night in Canada.

If an outbreak were to happen in a 700 or 800 bed facility, it could have major implications for the entire community, Richter said.

"If you have a significant outbreak in one of those you're going to have a significant challenge for the health-care system," he said, adding front-line organizations wouldn't be able to cope without help.

The alliance has called on governments to create more emergency shelter spaces so people can spread out.

He said shelters and outreach workers also need access to testing, so cases can be quickly identified, and front-line workers need a supply of personal protective equipment to guard themselves against the virus.

Richter said public health agencies are aware of the need for action at Canada's shelters to protect their clients, workers and entire communities.

"We just need to move quickly," he said.

Social Development Minister Ahmed Hussen said he's been working with the mayors of major cities to co-ordinate a response to the risk for homeless people.

The federal government is also concerned about how difficult it would be to track exposure if the virus were transmitted through the homeless population, and understands the call to prioritize testing for them, he said.

With files from the Canadian Press