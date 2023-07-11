An Edmonton man charged in a $800K drug, cash and jewelry bust has left the country: police

Charges have been laid against six people in connection to a bust that saw more than $800,000 in drugs, cash and jewelry seized last year.

The investigation, dubbed Project Deception, initially began in May 2021 after an initial drug seizure in Lloydminster, the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) said.

On June 1, 2022, homes in Lloydminster, Edmonton, Springbrook, Alta., Kelowna and Vernon, B.C., were searched as part of the investigation.

The following items were seized:

Two handguns with ammunition;

3,600 grams of cocaine;

3,055 grams of suspected buffing agents;

1,223 grams of methamphetamine;

275 grams of suspected fentanyl;

$101,888 cash; and

$147,872 in restrained assets, including jewelry.

Police say the street value of the drugs is $571,000.

Guns, drugs and cash seized by ALERT as part of an investigation that was announced on June 23, 2022 (Source: ALERT).

No one was arrested at the time of the seizure, but investigators said several suspects were identified.

Between June 13 and June 22, 2023, five people were arrested in connection with the bust, and warrants were issued for Petar Hristov, 28, from Edmonton, who is believed to have fled the country.

The suspects are facing a total of 30 charges, including drug trafficking and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

"Project Deception has been a lengthy, complex investigation, which is reflected in the severity and scope of the charges being laid," said Sgt. Bruce Maclean of ALERT Lloydminster. "These suspects allegedly supplied our communities with harmful drugs and now they will be held accountable before the courts."

Investigators from Lloydminster RCMP, British Columbia’s Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit, and RCMP Federal Serious and Organized Crime all took part in the investigation.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Petar Hristov is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.