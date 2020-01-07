An Edmonton teen spent 16 hours at Denny's overnight. But why?
Published Tuesday, January 7, 2020 12:15PM MST Last Updated Tuesday, January 7, 2020 12:32PM MST
EDMONTON -- After 16 hours, three meals and a lot of coffee, Hayden Anderson finally left Denny's and went to school.
The 17-year-old went to Denny's to do some homework and decided to do an "experiment."
On Reddit, he asked how long it was possible to stay at a Denny's. After five hours, he said he was "in it for the long haul," and documented his stay with 13 edits to his original post.
But, as some Reddit users wondered: Why?
"I haven't really been doing too much lately," Anderson told CTV News Edmonton toward the end of his 16-hour stay. "I have a lot of schoolwork to catch up on."
Anderson said he had fun but doesn't think he'll do it again.
"I would actually fall asleep."
