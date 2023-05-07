An inside look at Premier Smith's Sunday visit to Entwistle

Premier Danielle Smith asked Parkland County officials questions as she toured some of the wildfire damage in Parkland County near Entwistle. (Miriam Valdes-Carletti/CTV News Edmonton) Premier Danielle Smith asked Parkland County officials questions as she toured some of the wildfire damage in Parkland County near Entwistle. (Miriam Valdes-Carletti/CTV News Edmonton)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Investigators examine ideology of Texas gunman: AP source

Federal officials are looking into whether the gunman who killed eight people at a Dallas-area mall expressed an interest in white supremacist ideology as they work to try to discern a motive for the attack, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press. The official cautioned the investigation is in its early stages.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island