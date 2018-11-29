The most popular exhibit ever at the Telus World of Science is back in town, with a new twist.

‘Body Worlds: Animal Inside Out’ gives TWOSE visitors a look at animal anatomies.

“It really gives you an amazing view of what’s under an animal’s skin,” TWOSE Science Director Jennifer Bawden said. “It’s sort of an anatomical safari.”

TWOSE has presented two Body Worlds exhibits before—both about human anatomy. They were major draws, bringing in more than 170,000 visitors.

Bawden said the third edition offers another fun way for young students to learn, this time about animals.

“It’s not the same in a textbook. I’ve heard the exclamations of wonder. We love that sense of wonder when people come to visit.”

The bodies of the animals at the exhibition were brought in from zoos, veterinary hospitals and wildlife preserves.

The exhibition starts Friday and runs until the end of March.

With files from Timm Bruch