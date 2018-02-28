After concerns arose that hundreds of animals at a pet store in West Edmonton Mall had been abandoned, the Edmonton Humane Society (EHS) said they had been seized and an investigation was underway.

On Tuesday, the EHS Animal Protection Department seized 500 animals from a pet store in the mall, after concerns the animals had been abandoned.

“We received a call from someone concerned that these animals had been abandoned,” Peace Officer Bodnarchuk said in a statement. “Our officers responded and determined that the concern was justified and began the process of seizing the animals and bringing them to EHS for proper care and attention.”

Officials said a variety of animals were seized, including small mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians and fish.

Bodnarchuk said the animals have to go through a mandatory hold period under the Animal Protection Act. “Once that period has passed, EHS can determine next steps,” Bodnarchuk said.

According to the Act, an abandoned animal is defined as one that has been left for more than 24 hours without adequate food, water or shelter, is left for five or more days after the expected retrieval time where an animal is being boarded, or is found on premises where a tenancy agreement has been terminated.

A spokesperson for West Edmonton Mall issued a statement to CTV News Wednesday on this incident:

"West Edmonton Mall, along with the owner of My Pet, worked together to facilitate the handover of animals to the Edmonton Humane Society within hours of the permanent closure of this tenant."