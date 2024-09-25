EDMONTON
    • Animal welfare 'crisis' means only most urgent cases get help: SCARS

    These puppies were among 14 dogs recently rescued by the Second Chance Animal Rescue Society. In September 2024, the agency said it was in a crisis, without the resources to answer all the calls for animal welfare assistance. (Supplied)
    Second Chance Animal Rescue Society (SCARS) says it is currently only taking emergency calls – such as one about 14 dogs in need in northern Alberta – as it does not have capacity for more intake.

    SCARS and Zoe's Animal Rescue recently picked up the group of animals – consisting of two mothers, nine puppies and three adolescents – about 140 kilometres outside of the capital city.

    Their owner could not provide food and medical care for them.

    One of the puppies needed immediate attention for a respiratory infection, according to SCARS, who shared the animals' story on Wednesday to highlight the urgency of what it called an "animal welfare crisis."

    "We simply can’t keep up with the growing demand. Adoptions have slowed and more animals are staying in our care longer, creating the perfect storm," executive director Sylvia Christiansen said in a news release.

    The non-profit receives about 25 requests for help with abandoned or injured animals every day.

    On Wednesday, it had received 16 requests by noon.

    Additionally, SCARS said it has seen a 40-per cent increase in operational costs and is navigating external factors, like a vet shortage, wildfires and a challenging economy for pet owners, like the dog owner in northern Alberta.

    SCARS said the public can help by adopting animals from charities instead of buying, spaying and neutering pets to help prevent overpopulation, fostering animals, and donating to or volunteering at their local agency.

    Follow CTV News