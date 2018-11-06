As part of Family Violence Prevention Month, the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) reminds Albertans that pets are often also victims of domestic abuse.

Research cited by the SPCA has found that 59 per cent of domestic violence survivors in emergency shelters have stayed in an abusive relationship to protect their pets.

“Many victims will remain with their abuser rather than risk leaving their pets behind,” said Patricia Mamak, pet safekeeping coordinator at Alberta SPCA.

In 2014/15, the SPCA created the Pet Safekeeping Program to offer temporary care for pets while their owners get their lives back on track. The program accepts dogs, cats, rabbits, hamsters, guinea pigs, parrots, geckos, budgies and bearded dragons.

The SPCA funds the Pet Safekeeping Program through donations, and has spent $134,000 on boarding, veterinary care and supplies so far in 2018.