Anirniq too close to call on election night

EDMONTON -

Anirniq remained too close to call Monday night with two candidates in a tight battle to become councillor.

Incumbent Bev Esslinger trailed Erin Rutherford by 308 votes with 21 of 24 polls reporting as of publication.

Rutherford and Esslinger have 26.2 per cent and 24.5 per cent of the vote, respectively, but Tyler Zutz and Ali Haymour are not far behind with 22 per cent and 20.2 per cent.

Mark Davies is fifth with 7.1 per cent.