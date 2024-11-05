Annual basket-giving fundraiser supports victims of domestic violence

An annual fundraiser supporting victims of domestic violence is taking place Tuesday evening.

The 2024 Baskets of Hope fundraiser, organized by the Rohit Group, provides baskets filled with self-care products to Win House residents including women, non-binary and children fleeing from domestic violence.

This year's theme is 'Voices Lighting the Way.'

The charity event is being held at Rohit's new headquarters located in downtown Edmonton and will feature a silent auction, live music, refreshments, a 50/50 draw and a jewelry station.

New to the event this year are displays offering guests a deeper understanding of the challenges survivors face as well as chefs cooking meals while sharing their experience on working with the Win House women's shelter.

Salma Lakhani, the lieutenant governor of Alberta, will also be in attendance supporting the cause.

Organizers are encouraging guests to bring items to the fundraiser to show their support. A full list of preferred items, and things that should be avoided, can be found here.

Last year, Baskets of Hope was able to deliver 251 baskets and contribute more than $11,000 to Win House.

Since 2010, the fundraiser has delivered more than 2,000 baskets.

The fundraiser is taking place Tuesday from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Rohit headquarters located at 10130 112 St., NW.

For more information on the event or to donate, visit the Baskets of Hope's website.