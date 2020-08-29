Advertisement
Annual charity hockey game held outside due to COVID-19
Published Saturday, August 29, 2020 5:26PM MDT
Memorial hockey game for Matt Cook on Aug. 29, 2020. (Galen McDougall/CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- An annual fundraising hockey game took on a new look this weekend.
The 24-hour Matt Cook charity game wrapped up on Saturday.
The event, which is normally held on ice indoors, was moved to an outdoor venue in north Edmonton due to COVID-19.
The game raises money for the foundation established in the name of Matt Cook, a former junior hockey, and Team Canada sledge hockey player who died of cancer in 2010 at the age of 22.