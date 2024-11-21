Annual charity program facing barriers due to strike during campaign launch

A 85-year-old charity tradition will look a little bit different this year.

This year's Lung Association Christmas Seals campaign is a collaboration between Alberta Lung, Chrysalis and the Nina Haggerty Centre for the Arts.

The initiative sells seals, similar to stamps, to raise money for various programs.

The campaign started in Denmark in 1902, when a postman came up with the idea of adding an extra stamp to letters and parcels, with the money from those stamps used to help children in need.

All the artwork on the 2024 seals was made by artists involved with the Nina Haggerty centre and Chrysalis, an Alberta society for people with disabilities.

The trio of charities are asking donors to do things a little bit differently this year, as the Canada Post strike has delayed seal and donation deliveries.

"We're challenged right now, and there's a significant barrier in receiving cheques within each organization," said Chrysalis CEO and president Blayne Blackburn. "We strongly encourage people out there to consider giving (online).

"It's a great cause. Every dollar you donate goes toward making an impact in your community."

Alberta Lung uses money from the campaign to help buy paediatric breathing equipment, medication, groceries, hospital parking and other programs for families.

Blackburn said Chrysalis will use funding for advocacy efforts and programing for the more than 300 Albertans it serves.

"A donation as small as $15 to either the Nina or Chrysalis will buy an adaptive art set for an artist that is challenged with mobility, and it allows them to express themselves through art," Blackburn said.

Alberta Lung said seals can still be ordered for pick up, drop off or for delivery by a courier. However, the organization is asking people to donate online, or by calling or stopping by the office.

Donations can be made through any of the organizations' websites.