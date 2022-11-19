Annual event helps Edmontonians remember those lost to suicide

The Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) held its annual Evening to Remember on Friday night.

The event is for people who have lost loved ones to suicide.

The program was held at the Muttart Conservatory, and featured speakers, local musicians, Indigenous dancing, and a slideshow of photos of attendees' loved ones.

“Losing someone to suicide, someone close to you, can be very isolating and alienating,” said Giri Puligandla of CMHA Edmonton.

“What we find is when people connect with others who have also lost loved ones to suicide you get this level of support that you don’t get anywhere else. That’s why some of the people that have been involved in our suicide grief support group have been with us for years.”

This was the 11th year for the event.