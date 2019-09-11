Members from Edmonton Fire Rescue Services who have passed away in the past year will be honoured at a special ceremony today.

The annual remembrance service is hosted by the Edmonton Firefighters Memorial Society and pays tribute to both active and retired members.

The event also marks the anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City, where hundreds of firefighters lost their lives.

The service begins with a march at 10:15 a.m., from the Connaught Armoury to the Firefighters Memorial Plaza in Old Strathcona.