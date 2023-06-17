Annual Teddy Bear Picnic promotes stronger family connections

Families enjoying outdoor fun at the annual Teddy Bear Picnic in Jackie Parker Park. (Galen McDougall/CTV News Edmonton) Families enjoying outdoor fun at the annual Teddy Bear Picnic in Jackie Parker Park. (Galen McDougall/CTV News Edmonton)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island