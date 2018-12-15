

Laine Mitchell , CTV Edmonton





A St. Albert Kinnette Club had a Christmas miracle of its own after a big donation from an anonymous donor.

The St. Albert Kinette’s 52nd Annual Christmas Hamper program was running low on food and toys ahead of its hamper delivery deadline on Sunday.

That’s when an anonymous donor heard about the club’s shortfall—and donated $10,000 Saturday morning.

“I feel like Christmas is coming together for these families,” said Natasha Lefebvre, Public Relations for Kinnette Club St. Albert. “I couldn’t be happier.”

“We had a Christmas miracle.”

The last minute contribution meant the club could go shopping for more toys and food for local families in need.

“Before every family was going to have maybe one or two toys, and now every family is going to have a magical Christmas with at least two to three weeks worth of food from this one generous donation,” said Lefebvre.

Hamper deliveries for families in need start at 10 a.m. Sunday morning.

With files from Timm Bruch