Anonymous investor steps forward to back Beaumont's Chartier restaurant

Chartier restaurant in Beaumont will remain open thanks to an anonymous investor.

The French-Canadian eatery made the announcement on social media on Monday morning.

The restaurant had announced in August it would close at the end of September due to financial issues stemming from the pandemic and the rising cost of food.

Since announcing the closure, Chartier's owners say its reservation book has been full and they had to call in more staff to meet the demand.

Then, a new backer came forward.

"An investor – a community member right here in Beaumont who wishes to remain anonymous – stepped forward and invested enough into Charter to allow us to keep moving forward and keep feeding Alberta families," Chartier wrote in a Monday post.

"This investment was not only an act of extraordinary generosity, but a powerful demonstration of faith in the connected strength of this wonderful community."

The owners say the restaurant will be closed from Sept. 30 until the end of October to allow staff to rest and deep clean the restaurant.

They also plan to retool the menu based on customer feedback.