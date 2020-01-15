EDMONTON -- Today is likely the "bottom" of the deep freeze in Edmonton.

Temperatures hit -36C this morning and we'll be in the -30s all day.

If you're looking for a positive: It'll be sunny once again and THAT will feel nice on your skin.

Wind will be relatively light through the day at about 5-10 kilometres an hour.

So despite what the apps are saying it "feels like," there really won't be much of a wind chill today.

Tomorrow looks like a different story. Wind will be 10-15 km/h and you WILL notice a wind chill.

Temperatures will be in the -30 range most of Thursday with wind chill in the -40s.

Frostbite on exposed skin can occur in as little as five to 10 minutes in that situation.

We also have some flurries in the forecast for Thursday (possibly starting overnight tonight).

Don't expect a huge dump of snow. This probably won't amount to much more than a dusting of up to two centimetres.

Daytime highs slowly climb over the next few days.

We'll be back to the -20 to -25 range Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

A BIG jump is expected Monday with a high back in single digits.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today: Mainly sunny. Light wind (5-10 km/h)

High: -30

Tonight: Increasing cloud overnight. 30% chance of flurries after midnight.

10 p.m.: -37

Temperature rising after midnight.

Thursday: Cloudy with a 60% chance of flurries. Wind: 10-15 km/h.

Wind chill in -40s through much of the day.

Morning: -33

Afternoon High: -29

Friday: Cloudy morning. Clearing in afternoon.

Morning Low: -31

Afternoon High: -25

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries.

Morning Low: -31

Afternoon High: -23

Sunday: Partly cloudy.