Albertans should receive another test of the Canada-wide emergency alert system on their phones this afternoon.

The alert will come to most phones at 1:55 p.m. MST, but Alert Ready says some Canadians may not receive the test alert for various reasons, including device compatibility and network coverage.

The test is scheduled to take place in every province except Ontario and Quebec. Those two provinces have opted out of the test because of flooding residents are currently dealing with.

A similar test was performed on May 9, 2018.