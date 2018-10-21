

Laine Mitchell, CTV Edmonton





A Wetaskiwin farmer is proving that age is just a number.

The Grant family has been farming for more than 100 years, spanning an astounding six generations.

At the helm of it all is Roscoe Grant, who remains extremely hands on with the farms operations at 97-years-old.

This weekend he and his grandson were out in the fields combining, while his son trucked the grain from the field.

Neil Grant, Roscoe’s son, says his father’s work ethic is one of a kind.

“You can’t hire someone to do work like he does. You can’t find a guy as good as him, he’s done it all his life.”

One piece of advice that Roscoe did give is to simply never retire.

“Don’t retire. You got to have something to do after retirement. I’m not trained for playing golf, I don’t like the game to start with. I can come out here and do something that I always liked to do.”

He did briefly take a retirement at one point, however he went stir crazy without anything to do and was back doing what he loved within a year and a half.

“I like the independence, I can come and go whenever and I like the lifestyle. I like to be with nature, when you go through the fields you are right next to nature. I’m a nature boy,” said Roscoe.

With his 98th birthday just around the corner, his family says he doesn’t plan on slowing down anytime soon.

With files from Amanda Anderson