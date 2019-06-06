Building the track for Edmonton’s Valley Line LRT is about to cause more traffic disruptions downtown. But it will not impact the route of next month’s K-Days parade, if crews can stay on schedule.

The intersection of 100 Street at 102 Avenue will temporarily close for six weeks starting Monday at 9 a.m., prompting the city to warn bus riders about delays and potential noisiness.

“When you have people on site 24 hours a day for six weeks…it does make some noise,” said Dean Heuman, spokesperson for TransEd, the company building the line.

“We’re hoping people can be patient with us.”

Second of three major closures

It’s the second of three major LRT construction-related closures to hit the downtown core this summer.

101 Street at 102 Avenue closed about a month ago to allow crews to install a section of rail line.

That intersection has now reopened in order to accommodate new bus detours (specific detours are available here) from 100 Street.

The City of Edmonton said a temporary closure of 97 Street at 102 Avenue will happen later this summer.



K-Days parade route playing a factor

Even though this closure is two weeks longer due to “additional complications” under the street, the annual K-Days Parade also has construction crews working against the clock.

TransEd doesn’t want to disrupt the summertime tradition.

“We want to make 100 Street open for all vehicular traffic so that 101 Street can be closed for the parade,” said Heuman. “Which is why our time frame is what it is.”

The 2019 K-Days Parade is scheduled for July 19.