EDMONTON -- Mild weather continues to dominate through the next few days.

And that warmer air is posing some risks, mainly across northern Alberta.

We have a chance of freezing rain in the NW this morning. But the real freezing rain threat looks to be in NE Alberta this evening.

We'll keep a slight risk of freezing rain in the forecast for Edmonton for the 5-9 p.m. timeframe.

The highest-risk area looks to be the Athabasca-Bonnyville-Fort McMurray region.

Areas just south of that zone have less of a chance (but still a risk) of freezing rain.  

 

Outside of that, it's a pretty quiet forecast for Edmonton.

Sunny Saturday and then some clouds on Sunday.

Temperatures should climb a degree or two above zero today and Saturday.

We'll get a slight cooling for early next week as highs slide into the -1 to -4 range.

That's still warmer than the seasonal average of -5.

 

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:  

  • Today – Partly cloudy this morning.  Mosty cloudy this afternoon.
  • High:  2
  • Tonight - Slight risk of freezing rain early in the evening.
  • Mostly cloudy this evening.  Partly cloudy overnight.
  • 9pm:  -2
  • Saturday - Sunny with a few clouds.
  • Morning Low:  -5
  • Afternoon High:  1
  • Sunday - Partly cloudy.
  • Morning Low:  -10
  • Afternoon High:  -2
  • Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.
  • Morning Low:  -7
  • Afternoon High:  -1
  • Tuesday - Partly cloudy.
  • Morning Low:  -8
  • Afternoon High:  -2
  • Wednesday - Partly cloudy.
  • Morning Low: -10
  • Afternoon High:  -3