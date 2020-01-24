Another mild day, freezing rain risk late: This is your Edmonton forecast
EDMONTON -- Mild weather continues to dominate through the next few days.
And that warmer air is posing some risks, mainly across northern Alberta.
We have a chance of freezing rain in the NW this morning. But the real freezing rain threat looks to be in NE Alberta this evening.
We'll keep a slight risk of freezing rain in the forecast for Edmonton for the 5-9 p.m. timeframe.
The highest-risk area looks to be the Athabasca-Bonnyville-Fort McMurray region.
Areas just south of that zone have less of a chance (but still a risk) of freezing rain.
Outside of that, it's a pretty quiet forecast for Edmonton.
Sunny Saturday and then some clouds on Sunday.
Temperatures should climb a degree or two above zero today and Saturday.
We'll get a slight cooling for early next week as highs slide into the -1 to -4 range.
That's still warmer than the seasonal average of -5.
HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:
- Today – Partly cloudy this morning. Mosty cloudy this afternoon.
- High: 2
- Tonight - Slight risk of freezing rain early in the evening.
- Mostly cloudy this evening. Partly cloudy overnight.
- 9pm: -2
- Saturday - Sunny with a few clouds.
- Morning Low: -5
- Afternoon High: 1
- Sunday - Partly cloudy.
- Morning Low: -10
- Afternoon High: -2
- Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.
- Morning Low: -7
- Afternoon High: -1
- Tuesday - Partly cloudy.
- Morning Low: -8
- Afternoon High: -2
- Wednesday - Partly cloudy.
- Morning Low: -10
- Afternoon High: -3