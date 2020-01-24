EDMONTON -- Mild weather continues to dominate through the next few days.

And that warmer air is posing some risks, mainly across northern Alberta.

We have a chance of freezing rain in the NW this morning. But the real freezing rain threat looks to be in NE Alberta this evening.

We'll keep a slight risk of freezing rain in the forecast for Edmonton for the 5-9 p.m. timeframe.

The highest-risk area looks to be the Athabasca-Bonnyville-Fort McMurray region.

Areas just south of that zone have less of a chance (but still a risk) of freezing rain.

Outside of that, it's a pretty quiet forecast for Edmonton.

Sunny Saturday and then some clouds on Sunday.

Temperatures should climb a degree or two above zero today and Saturday.

We'll get a slight cooling for early next week as highs slide into the -1 to -4 range.

That's still warmer than the seasonal average of -5.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:

Today – Partly cloudy this morning. Mosty cloudy this afternoon.

High: 2

Tonight - Slight risk of freezing rain early in the evening.

Mostly cloudy this evening. Partly cloudy overnight.

9pm: -2

Saturday - Sunny with a few clouds.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 1

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -10

Afternoon High: -2

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -7

Afternoon High: -1

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: -2