

Laine Mitchell, CTV Edmonton





Another massive load started its four-day journey on Alberta highways Saturday night.

The petrochemical development equipment being moved, called a de-ethanizer stripper, weighs 682 tonnes and is 63 metres long. The stripper separates ethane from liquid natural gas to be reused elsewhere in the process or for other petrochemical products, like fuel.

It will take crews four days to move the equipment from Edmonton to the Industrial Heartland just outside of Fort Saskatchewan, where Alberta’s largest load was also taken to earlier this month.

Since the load will be moving below the posted speed limit and may pull over at times, drivers behind it are expected to face delays.

This is the route provided by the Government of Alberta:

Jan. 19, 9 p.m. – Jan. 20, 5 a.m.

Exit Dacro yard west of 93 Street on to 51 Avenue

East on 51 Avenue to Roper Road continuing east to 75 Street

South on 75 Street to 51 Avenue

East on 51 Avenue to 50 Street at Whitemud Drive, westbound off ramp

East on Whitemud Drive to Anthony Henday Drive, southbound

East on Highway 14; stage at Highways 14 and 21

Jan. 21, 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

East on Highway 14 to Range Road 190

North on Range Road 190 to Township Road 510

East on Township Road 510 to Highway 834

North on Highway 834 to Highway 15

Highway 15 west to Lamont

Jan. 22, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Continue west on Highway 15 to Range Road 220

North on Range Road 220 to final site

511Alberta’s Twitter account also reminded motorists that delays are to be expected as the tower marches towards its final destination.