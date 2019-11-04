The Edmonton Downtown Farmers' Market is closed again, just one week after it opened in its new indoor location on 97 Street.

The market shared the closure on social media Friday.

"After last week's opening, another permit issue was identified between the City and the building owner, and we are working closely with both parties to resolve the issue as quickly as possible," the post reads.

A sign on the door said the issue was with the market's fire safety system.

This is not the first delay the market has faced since announcing its new year-round location; a permit issue in mid-October delayed the original moving plans.