Anthony Henday Drive reopens after Sunday semi truck rollover

Edmonton

    A semi rolled on an onramp to the Anthony Henday Drive Sunday morning, closing it down for several hours. (Darcy Seaton/CTV News Edmonton) A semi rolled on an onramp to the Anthony Henday Drive Sunday morning, closing it down for several hours. (Darcy Seaton/CTV News Edmonton)

    An onramp onto the Anthony Henday Drive was closed for several hours Sunday afternoon after a single-vehicle crash.

    A semi truck rolled on the westbound onramp from 100 avenue just before noon.

    The area was closed until around 6 p.m., while the semi was recovered and crews cleaned up.

    Police said no other vehicles were involved, and one person was treated with minor, non-life-threatening injuries. 

