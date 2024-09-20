EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Anti-2SLGBTQIA+ school policy protest to tie up west Edmonton traffic

    Classroom
    Share

    Edmonton police are warning about traffic disruptions on Friday near the headquarters of the Alberta Teachers' Association, where a protest against the inclusion of sexual orientation and gender identity in school curricula will be taking place.

    Protests across the country have been organized by a group called 1 Million March for Children, which also organized a similar protest last year.

    Allies of the 2SLGBTQIA+ communities are expected to attend as a counter protest.

    Police expect the events will affect 107 Avenue, 111 Avenue, 142 Street and Groat Road in Edmonton and asked motorists to take alternate routes.

    More to come… 

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News