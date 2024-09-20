Anti-2SLGBTQIA+ school policy protest to tie up west Edmonton traffic

Edmonton police are warning about traffic disruptions on Friday near the headquarters of the Alberta Teachers' Association, where a protest against the inclusion of sexual orientation and gender identity in school curricula will be taking place.

Protests across the country have been organized by a group called 1 Million March for Children, which also organized a similar protest last year.

Allies of the 2SLGBTQIA+ communities are expected to attend as a counter protest.

Police expect the events will affect 107 Avenue, 111 Avenue, 142 Street and Groat Road in Edmonton and asked motorists to take alternate routes.

