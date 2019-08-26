A political billboard targeting mass immigration has been taken down in cities across the country after public outcry.

The billboards were displayed in Edmonton, Calgary, Vancouver, Ottawa and Halifax last week. They were created and paid for by a third party – True North Strong and Free Advertising Corp – in support of Maxime Bernier and the People's Party of Canada.

Pattison Outdoor Advertising owns the space and made the decision to remove the advertisements on Sunday.

"We followed the protocol for… advocacy advertising guidelines on our website," Randy Otto, president of Pattison Outdoor Advertising said in a statement. "We will be reviewing our advocacy guidelines, specifically relating to political messaging."

The People's Party of Canada launched its election campaign on Sunday, and leader Maxime Bernier took to Twitter to respond to the censorship.

The message on the billboard is not “controversial” for two thirds of Canadians who agree with it, and for those who disagree but support free speech and an open discussion.



It’s only controversial for the totalitarian leftist mob who want to censor it. https://t.co/0EqZrg7qSz — Maxime Bernier (@MaximeBernier) August 26, 2019

"It's unfortunate that this path was taken in terms of messaging," said Ricki Justice, deputy executive director of the Mennonite Centre for Newcomers.

Justice believes that kind of messaging is dangerous and could provoke people who are already intolerant.

"They're scary for visible minorities who might fear being targeted in public," he said.

Will files from CTV News Edmonton's Timm Bruch