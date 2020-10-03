EDMONTON -- An anti-racism rally was held in Lacombe on Saturday afternoon.

About 50 people attended from a number of anti-racism groups around central Alberta.

They were invited by members of the Lacombe community to provide education on experiences that may differ from their own

Speeches included personal stories from members of the black and indigenous communities, as well as information on different types of racism and how to fight against it

”It is important in central Alberta, but it is all across Canada as well. There is an erasure culture here in Canada and that is one of the biggest problems why racism is allowed to thrive,” said Black and Indigenous Alliance Co-Founder Kisha Daniels.

A small group of counter protesters moved around the perimeter of the gathering but kept their distance as police watched.