Antisemitism has grown in Canada according to a Jewish advocacy group that tracked over 2,000 incidents of hate against Jewish Canadians in 2018, from reports of assault to a 13-year-old being told to “go back to the ovens.”

The 2018 Annual Audit of Antisemitic Incidents by B’nai Brith Canada counted 2,041 incidents of antisemitism last year, showing a 16.5 per cent increase over 2017.

It is the third consecutive year the organization has seen growth in antisemitism levels in Canada.

“It’s a very troublesome trend,” said Abe Silverman, B’nai Brith Canada’s manager of public affairs for the Alberta region. “But it’s one that now been happening for several years and we’re not quite sure where this is going, but we have no reason to feel optimistic that that trend is going to be reduced or is going to stop in any way.”

While B’nai Brith Canada said it couldn’t definitively point to social media as a reason for the rise in antisemitism, the group does speculate the Internet is a factor: 80 per cent of all incidents took place via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube or other online platforms. An estimated 8.6 per cent of harassment incidents happened in person.

“When you talk about what’s happened over the last 30 years, obviously social media’s had the greatest impact on the dissemination of material throughout the world, and I think antisemitism has been exploited on social media,” Silverman said.

Harassment was the most commonly reported incident in 2018, with cases totalling 1,809. Incidents of vandalism and violence numbered 221 and 11, respectively.

Some reports detailed teens shooting fireworks at a group of Hasidic Jews in Quebec, a group of Orthodox Toronto students being assaulted in public, and a Manitoba woman being told, “You Jews deserve to die” in an anonymous phone call.

Jewish Canadians living in Alberta reported 135 incidents of harassment and 25 of vandalism.

B’nai Brith Canada is urging governments to be more vigilant against hate incidents by providing more funding for police forces and adopting a nation-wide plan for antisemitism.

The audit is the 37th published by the organization.