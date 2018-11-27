

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





A fire in west Edmonton evacuated about 25 people from their homes Tuesday night.

According to Edmonton Fire Rescue Services, the fire was contained to one suite of an apartment building near 64 Avenue and 170 Street.

At least three other suites were damaged by smoke and water, officials said.

There were no injuries, although the entire building was evacuated.

Eleven units were to remain unoccupied Tuesday night.

The Emergency Support Response Team was on scene to assist the estimated 25 residents displaced in the event.